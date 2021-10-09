Warren County COVID hospitalizations decrease, but cases continue to rise

COVID-related hospitalizations in Warren County saw a sharp decline on Saturday, but the number of active cases continues to rise.
Six people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday morning, six fewer than Friday, according to Warren County Health Services. One person remains in critical condition and five others were moderately ill.
But the county reported 30 new cases along with 26 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 283.
Seven individuals were suffering from a moderate illness outside of the hospital and 270 others were considered to be mildly ill.
All of Friday’s cases involved community spread, including six involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Queensbury, Glens Falls and North Warren school districts.
Workplace and household exposure, youth sports and indoor events continue to be the driving force behind the uptick in cases, according to Health Services.
Ginelle Jones, Health Services director, is asking event organizations to incorporate COVID-related precautions into their planning efforts amid the ongoing surge of infections bought on by the highly infectious delta variant.
Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible in order to reduce the spread of the virus.
The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies throughout the region and Health Services has a number of vaccination clinics scheduled throughout October. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
Vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event of a “breakthrough” case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county has reported 511 breakthrough cases — including 10 on Saturday. A total of 43,711 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated, which means just 1.2% of vaccinated residents have tested positive for the virus.
A vast majority of those breakthrough cases involved individuals suffering from a mild illness. Twenty-three others became moderately ill, two were seriously ill and one person was critically ill before recovering.
Nine vaccinated individuals have died, all of whom were elderly with extensive health issues, according to Health Services.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.