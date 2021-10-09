Warren County COVID hospitalizations decrease, but cases continue to rise

COVID-related hospitalizations in Warren County saw a sharp decline on Saturday, but the number of active cases continues to rise.

Six people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday morning, six fewer than Friday, according to Warren County Health Services. One person remains in critical condition and five others were moderately ill.

But the county reported 30 new cases along with 26 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 283.

Seven individuals were suffering from a moderate illness outside of the hospital and 270 others were considered to be mildly ill.

All of Friday’s cases involved community spread, including six involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Queensbury, Glens Falls and North Warren school districts.

Workplace and household exposure, youth sports and indoor events continue to be the driving force behind the uptick in cases, according to Health Services.

Ginelle Jones, Health Services director, is asking event organizations to incorporate COVID-related precautions into their planning efforts amid the ongoing surge of infections bought on by the highly infectious delta variant.