Warren County: COVID deaths numbing the public

“Unfortunately, as we stare straight into the eyes of one of the biggest mass casualty events in American history, we have grown numb to death, experts tell us — numb to the crisis and tragedy it represents,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “We are not numb, however, to the action it requires in our community response. We will continue to advocate for our community as we know that we just do not have the number of vaccine doses and testing kits to meet the need here at home. We realize that this is not a fight that we are fighting alone, and we ask for your patience and for your help as we join together to end this pandemic for each and every one of us and in honor of those that are not able to be with us any longer.”