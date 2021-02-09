Warren County: COVID deaths numbing the public

Warren County reported two more deaths Tuesday, the fourth day in a row of COVID-related deaths, bringing the total for the last 31 days to 25 deaths.
It’s a numbing avalanche of death.
“Unfortunately, as we stare straight into the eyes of one of the biggest mass casualty events in American history, we have grown numb to death, experts tell us — numb to the crisis and tragedy it represents,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “We are not numb, however, to the action it requires in our community response. We will continue to advocate for our community as we know that we just do not have the number of vaccine doses and testing kits to meet the need here at home. We realize that this is not a fight that we are fighting alone, and we ask for your patience and for your help as we join together to end this pandemic for each and every one of us and in honor of those that are not able to be with us any longer.”
Tuesday’s deaths were two Centers Health Care nursing home residents, one of whom died at a nursing home. The other was hospitalized. One was in their 80s and one was in their 90s.
Centers Health Care is still collecting data on whether those who have died at its nursing homes had received the coronavirus vaccine. It is possible that the high number of deaths is from residents who did not, for various reasons, get vaccinated. Every resident has been offered both shots.
Prison lockdown
Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security prison in Fort Ann, is locked down to visitors after a surge in coronavirus cases. There are now 51 people sick, up from 13 last week, for a total of 130 inmates testing positive since the pandemic began.
At the nearby medium-security Washington Correctional Facility, three people are sick, up from one last week, for a total of 24 inmates who have tested positive since last March.
Vaccine update
Washington County will start accepting reservations Wednesday at 9 a.m. for its next vaccine clinic. It has enough vaccine for 300 people, but the doses were earmarked by the state for essential personnel only. The last clinic filled in minutes.
To register, go online to washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.
If you do not have internet access, call 518-746-2422. But Washington County urged all those who have internet access to not use the phone line so that those without access could use it.
School cases
- Argyle Central School District reported that all students at the junior/senior high school will learn remotely for the rest of the week. In-person school is expected to resume on Feb. 22. A person who tested positive was in the building on Feb. 5, and quarantines have led to a staffing shortage.
- Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case, a person who was in Queensbury Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
- Hadley-Luzerne had two cases, one each on Monday and Tuesday, according to Warren County Health Services. The cases were not announced on the school district’s website.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 20 new cases, for a total of 2,495 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 20 recoveries, for a total of 2,256 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 175 people currently ill, and two are hospitalized, one fewer than Monday because one patient died. Both of the current patients, and three people who are not hospitalized, are moderately ill. All of the people who caught the virus for Tuesday’s report caught it in the community, with many catching the virus at work.
- Washington County did not report.
- Saratoga County reported three deaths, including the second death in the town of Corinth. The county has now had a total of 132 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
- The county also reported 42 new cases, for a total of 11,109 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There were 308 recoveries, for a total of 7,129 recoveries. There are 3,540 people currently ill and 49 are hospitalized, the same as Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: four South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 50) and one Victory resident (for a total of 21).
- Still ill: 52 town of Corinth residents, 39 village of Corinth residents, 42 Hadley residents, 202 Moreau residents, 71 Northumberland residents, 47 town of Saratoga residents, 19 Schuylerville residents, 46 South Glens Falls residents, 20 Victory residents and 261 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: one village of Corinth resident, one Hadley resident, 19 Moreau residents, 10 Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident and 19 Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Essex County reported nine new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 26 coronavirus patients, down from 27 patients Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 16 coronavirus patients Monday, but no longer reports on Tuesdays.
For Monday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 243 new cases, for an increased positive test rate of 4.6%, but it averaged out and the weekly average stayed at 3.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.4%, which increased the weekly average to 4.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 4.9%, which increased the weekly average to 4.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.2%, which kept the weekly average at 3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.4%.
- Statewide, 7,866 people tested positive for the virus, for an increased positive test rate of 5.12%. There were 7,875 people hospitalized with coronavirus on Monday and 138 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.