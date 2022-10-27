Warren County COVID community risk level remains high

Warren County Health Services reported 35 new COVID cases, including 11 home tests, on Thursday and 24 new cases on Wednesday.

The county is still considered a "high community risk level," for COVID, according to the CDC and residents are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public places.

Ten residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, according to the county's report. Glens Falls Hospital reported a total of 20 COVID patients, with three in the ICU.

According to the report, 125 new COVID cases have been identified in the county in the past five days.

On Thursday, the seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7.5%.

A New York State COVID and flu shot clinic will be held at Glens Falls Middle School on Nov. 4. Appointment information is available at registration.empass.com/register.

Washington County

According to statewide data, 14 new COVID cases were identified in Washington County on Wednesday out of the 170 test results recorded.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.2%.

According to the county's last report, the county remains at a medium community COVID risk level, but the COVID transmission rate is high, according to CDC guidelines.

A Moderna bivalent booster shot clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required and people can sign up through Washington County's website.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that "COVID-19, seasonal flu, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases are all rising." She encouraged state residents to continue to stay up to date on COVID booster shots, including those now offered for children 5 and up, as well as flu shots to avoid sickness in the colder weather.

On Thursday, 5,106 new COVID cases statewide were detected out of the 82,117 test results reported.

Hospitalizations were down by 34 in the state on Thursday, with a total of 2,822 COVID patients in New York hospitals.