 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Warren County COVID community risk level remains high

  • 0

Warren County Health Services reported 35 new COVID cases, including 11 home tests, on Thursday and 24 new cases on Wednesday.

The county is still considered a "high community risk level," for COVID, according to the CDC and residents are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public places.

Ten residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, according to the county's report. Glens Falls Hospital reported a total of 20 COVID patients, with three in the ICU.

According to the report, 125 new COVID cases have been identified in the county in the past five days.

On Thursday, the seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7.5%.

A New York State COVID and flu shot clinic will be held at Glens Falls Middle School on Nov. 4. Appointment information is available at registration.empass.com/register.

People are also reading…

Washington County

According to statewide data, 14 new COVID cases were identified in Washington County on Wednesday out of the 170 test results recorded. 

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.2%.

According to the county's last report, the county remains at a medium community COVID risk level, but the COVID transmission rate is high, according to CDC guidelines.

A Moderna bivalent booster shot clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required and people can sign up through Washington County's website.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that "COVID-19, seasonal flu, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases are all rising." She encouraged state residents to continue to stay up to date on COVID booster shots, including those now offered for children 5 and up, as well as flu shots to avoid sickness in the colder weather.

On Thursday, 5,106 new COVID cases statewide were detected out of the 82,117 test results reported.

Hospitalizations were down by 34 in the state on Thursday, with a total of 2,822 COVID patients in New York hospitals.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash sends first responder to hospital

Crash sends first responder to hospital

A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. safari park gets in the Halloween spirit with pumpkin treats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News