Warren County COVID cases continue to rise

Warren County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, nearly quadrupling the number of active cases in the county over the last eight days.

A total of 23 people are now ill, including one person who is hospitalized in serious condition. One additional person is moderately ill and the remaining 21 cases involve a mild illness.

Two people recovered, according to Warren County Health Services.

The county has seen an uptick in new cases in recent days following weeks of decline, prompting health offices to issue warnings that the virus still poses a threat despite relaxed guidelines.

A vast majority of the new cases involve individuals who have not been vaccinated, according to Health Services.

Ginelle Jones, Health Services director, said several of the new cases involve individuals going to work while ill, potentially exposing others to the virus.

She said anyone feeling unwell should stay home and seek a COVID test as soon as possible, regardless of their vaccination status.

Most of the new cases stem from interstate travel and exposures at social gatherings and in the workplace, Health Services said.