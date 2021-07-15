Warren County COVID cases continue to rise

Warren County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, nearly quadrupling the number of active cases in the county over the last eight days.
A total of 23 people are now ill, including one person who is hospitalized in serious condition. One additional person is moderately ill and the remaining 21 cases involve a mild illness.
Two people recovered, according to Warren County Health Services.
The county has seen an uptick in new cases in recent days following weeks of decline, prompting health offices to issue warnings that the virus still poses a threat despite relaxed guidelines.
A vast majority of the new cases involve individuals who have not been vaccinated, according to Health Services.
Ginelle Jones, Health Services director, said several of the new cases involve individuals going to work while ill, potentially exposing others to the virus.
She said anyone feeling unwell should stay home and seek a COVID test as soon as possible, regardless of their vaccination status.
Most of the new cases stem from interstate travel and exposures at social gatherings and in the workplace, Health Services said.
One case involves a resident at a skilled nursing facility.
Two of the individuals were fully vaccinated, bringing the number of individuals who have contracted the virus to 25. More than 40,000 county residents have been vaccinated.
The rise in cases locally mirrors a statewide trend.
On Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available, 956 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 1.17%.
The state’s seven-day testing average now stands at 1.04%, marking the first time the average has exceeded 1% in recent weeks.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has made great progress in the fight against the virus, but encouraged New Yorkers to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Millions of New Yorkers have gotten vaccinated, and sites are open across the state for appointments or walk-ins. Getting vaccinated doesn't just help you — it keeps your family and community safe, too, so take your shot today,” he said in a statement.
