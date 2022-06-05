Warren County COVID cases continue to decline

New York state data reported nine new COVID cases out of a total of 291 administered tests in Warren County as of Sunday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 5.4%, according to state data.

Currently, there are four high school students with COVID in Warren County, according to state data. There are currently two teachers in the county with COVID.

Washington County

As of Sunday, there were 11 new COVID cases out of 252 administered tests in Washington County, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.5%.

67.8% of Washington County's population have received the first vaccination dose.

Saratoga County

There have been 429 COVID cases in the last seven days in Saratoga County, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 9.4%, according to the county Department of Public Health Services.

There have been a total of 344 deaths from COVID ever recorded in Saratoga County.

There are currently 222 active COVID cases in the county.

There are currently 23 county residents who are hospitalized from COVID.

Out of a total of 51,926 COVID cases ever recorded in the county, 51,360 have recovered.

The percentage of county residents who have been fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, is 47.4%.

Elsewhere

There are currently 253 new COVID cases out of 4,260 administered tests in the Capital Region.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 8.3%, according to state data. That rate, statewide, is 6.2%.

