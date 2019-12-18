Warren County court renovation to resume next year

Plans to start the third phase of Warren County's court renovation project are behind schedule, as county officials await state approval on the final designs of courtrooms and offices to be reworked.
County officials had hoped the work could be done this fall and winter, but the regional supervising judge said Tuesday that court officials anticipated work to begin in February.
The renovations of the existing space are the final portion of the expansion project that began in 2015 with the addition of a new Family Court wing and main entrance to the court complex.
The second phase included a new courtroom where the Family Court offices formerly sat, a new juror commissioner office and additional conference rooms.
The final phase is to include:
You have free articles remaining.
- Improved handicapped accessibility and an updating of the County Court courtroom.
- Renovations of the existing jury deliberation room and addition of a second jury deliberation room.
- Renovation of Supreme Court Justice Martin Auffredou's chambers.
- Expansion of the court clerk's office.
- Conversion of a temporary courtroom into space for the Warren County District Attorney's Office.
Employees of the county Probation Department, Court Clerk's Office and District Attorney's Office have been working in temporary and/or confined spaces awaiting the last phase of the project, while use of the County Court courtroom has been limited by accessibility issues.
The county Department of Public Works would do the bulk of the construction on the last phase.
"We're geared up and ready to go," Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said. "They are looking at the plans and we are waiting to hear from them."
Supreme Court Justice Felix Catena, the Fourth Judicial District's administrative judge, said the court system's building personnel are reviewing building plans, with the hope of approval and a start of renovations in February.
"Right now we are in final discussions with the county over design concepts," he said. "There is some tweaking going on."
The delay comes after come county officials were critical of the state's idea to put a secured "sally port" for inmates who are transported to court in the front of the building, in view of passing traffic on Route 9. That idea was kiboshed by county leaders. There is already a sally port at the rear of the new Family Court wing.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com