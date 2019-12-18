Warren County court renovation to resume next year

The county Department of Public Works would do the bulk of the construction on the last phase.

"We're geared up and ready to go," Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said. "They are looking at the plans and we are waiting to hear from them."

Supreme Court Justice Felix Catena, the Fourth Judicial District's administrative judge, said the court system's building personnel are reviewing building plans, with the hope of approval and a start of renovations in February.

"Right now we are in final discussions with the county over design concepts," he said. "There is some tweaking going on."

The delay comes after come county officials were critical of the state's idea to put a secured "sally port" for inmates who are transported to court in the front of the building, in view of passing traffic on Route 9. That idea was kiboshed by county leaders. There is already a sally port at the rear of the new Family Court wing.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

