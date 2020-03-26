Warren County coronavirus cases double to 4

Two Warren County residents who were tested last week have coronavirus, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.

“You may ask why it took until yesterday to find out? That's because the results for those tests were generally taking up to a week to come back,” he said in a statement.

Anyone who gets tested for the virus is supposed to quarantine themselves away from everyone — including their family — while they await the results. In this case, that happened and the county doesn’t believe they spread the virus in the last week.

“You might ask what exposures might have happened in Warren County while these two individuals awaited the results of their tests? The reassuring answer is minimal, because these two individuals took heed of the advice of our professionals and isolated themselves while awaiting their results,” Moore said.

Of the two residents, one is “on the mend” and “nearly symptom-free,” he said. The other has mild symptoms. Public Health is checking in with both of them regularly.

Moore continued to warn that no one should take comfort from the fact that the county has just four people who have tested positive.

The low number is due to the lack of community testing, not the lack of virus, he said.