Warren County coronavirus cases double again

Four more people tested positive Friday in Warren County, doubling the number of cases.

The only people being tested now are health care and emergency response workers, as well as patients admitted to the hospital. Three of the four are in local hospitals. The fourth is a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital. The nurse is the first frontline health care worker in the area to test positive.

Glens Falls Hospital said it has two patients with confirmed coronavirus, and one nurse.

The fourth case is a patient in a hospital in another county, said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore.

There is good news about earlier cases in Warren County. Prior to Friday, there were four known cases in the county. Two of those people have now recovered.

“And the other two are well on their way,” Moore said.

Public Health is tracking all close contacts of the four new positive tests. People will be notified by Public Health if they need to quarantine themselves for 14 days to make sure they did not catch the virus.

In other good news, Public Health reported that five people voluntarily called and said they would quarantine themselves after traveling here to their summer homes.