Warren County continues to see drop in COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 26 active COVID-19 cases, the fewest since November and a sign that the county’s vaccination efforts are paying off.
The 26 active cases is the fewest number of cases the county has seen since Nov. 17, and represents a 68% decline over the last month, according to Health Services.
Two residents are hospitalized with a moderate illness. The remaining 24 cases are all said to be mildly ill.
One person from the Abraham Wing School community tested positive for the virus, according to Health Services.
Of the 36,987 residents who have been fully vaccinated as of Friday, 18 have tested positive for the virus. All three vaccines were involved, and 16 cases involved a mild illness. The remaining two cases involved moderate illness.
A statewide trend
The county’s declining caseload mirrors a statewide trend.
The state reported 480 new cases on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. The state’s seven-day positive test rate was 0.47% following more than two months of decline.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in a statement, said the low caseload is a direct result of the state’s vaccination effort and encouraged those who have not received the shot to get inoculated as soon as possible.
“New Yorkers are getting vaccinated in greater numbers every single day, and that means we can take action to reopen the economy, put people back to work and resume normal lives,” he said.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 3,505 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported four new cases, for a total of 3,411 confirmed recoveries among known cases. The county is monitoring 26 active cases, including two people who are hospitalized with a moderate illness.
- Washington County reported its statistics from Thursday: Six new cases, for a total of 2,812 confirmed cases. The county reported no additional recoveries. There were 17 people ill with COVID-19, including one person who was hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two new cases, for a total of 15,352 confirmed cases. The county reported 12 additional recoveries, for a total of 15,156 confirmed recoveries. There were 28 active cases in the county, including eight hospitalizations, one less than Thursday.
- Essex County reported two new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital did not report its numbers on Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Friday. None are in the intensive care unit and three are out of isolation.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 15 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.3%, which kept the weekly average at 0.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.4%, which kept the weekly average at 0.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which increased the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%. The county’s weekly average is 0.1%.
- Statewide, 480 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a positive test rate of 0.37%. A total of 709 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 people died.
