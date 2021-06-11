Warren County continues to see drop in COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 26 active COVID-19 cases, the fewest since November and a sign that the county’s vaccination efforts are paying off.

The 26 active cases is the fewest number of cases the county has seen since Nov. 17, and represents a 68% decline over the last month, according to Health Services.

Two residents are hospitalized with a moderate illness. The remaining 24 cases are all said to be mildly ill.

One person from the Abraham Wing School community tested positive for the virus, according to Health Services.

Of the 36,987 residents who have been fully vaccinated as of Friday, 18 have tested positive for the virus. All three vaccines were involved, and 16 cases involved a mild illness. The remaining two cases involved moderate illness.

A statewide trend

The county’s declining caseload mirrors a statewide trend.

The state reported 480 new cases on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. The state’s seven-day positive test rate was 0.47% following more than two months of decline.