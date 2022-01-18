Warren County continues to see a decrease in active COVID cases

Warren County's active COVID-19 caseload continues to decline.

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 79 new cases and 326 recoveries, for a total of 716 active COVID cases.

That is a decrease from the 963 active cases on Monday.

According to Tuesday's report, 16 residents are now hospitalized, one more than yesterday. Eleven of them are vaccinated and three with the booster. One patient is still in critical condition.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said the hospital had 33 COVID patients as of Tuesday, with one in the ICU.

According to New York state data, 51,000 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 47,444 have been fully vaccinated.

According to the county report, 1,614 Warren County children ages five to 11 have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Warren County Health Services added a map to the COVID data news release that displays the number of active cases by zip code.

The town of Queensbury currently has the most cases with 289, according to the map. The city of Glens Falls has 159; Lake George has 98; and Warrensburg, 57.

Lake Luzerne and Chestertown have fewer than 50 cases. Silver Bay, Brant Lake, Bolton Landing, Diamond Point, Pottersville, North Creek, Bakers Mills, Stony Creek, Johnsburg, Hague and Athol have fewer than 10 cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 16.5%.

The Warren County Health Services vaccine clinic on Friday, Jan. 21 at Johnsburg Central School has been opened to the public as well as students and staff.

Warren County Health Services has scheduled the following clinics for students at Warren County schools:

Lake George Central School on Thursday;

Johnsburg Central School on Friday;

Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Parents should check with school administrators for information related to appointments.

In addition, the New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury is available as a vaccine/COVID-19 testing site.

This site offers testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Find full details here: https://bit.ly/3xDoUuI.

Washington County

The Washington County Department of Public Health has not updated COVID data since Jan. 15.

According to state data, on Monday Washington County had 53 new cases.

State data also indicated that 40,705 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 38,164 have been fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 16% on Monday.

Saratoga County

According to state data, Saratoga County had 258 new positive cases on Monday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 18.3%.

State data also indicated that 182,042 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 168,583 have been fully vaccinated.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.