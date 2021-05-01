Warren County continues to experience decline in COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services, on Saturday, announced 67 residents were infected with the coronavirus — the fewest number of active cases the county has seen in over four months.
The last time the county’s caseload was this low was on Dec. 3, when Health Services was monitoring 61 cases.
Still, the county reported four new cases along with seven additional recoveries. Four people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Three others were considered moderately ill.
Washington County, meanwhile, reported three new cases along with 13 additional recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 55.
Six residents were hospitalized.
The region’s declining caseload is in line with a statewide trend.
On Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s positive test rate was just 1.6%, the lowest since Nov. 3. A total of 3,725 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus on Friday, according to the latest statewide data.
Statewide COVID-related hospitalizations also fell to 2,729, the fewest since Nov. 22.
But 25 New Yorkers died after contracting the virus, prompting Cuomo to remind residents to remain vigilant.
“The numbers are all trending in the right direction, and as a result we’re able to open the valves on our reopening even more and increase capacity for different industries. This is all great news, but now is not the time to let our guard down,” Cuomo said in a statement.
He added: “COVID is still a very real threat, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know slow the spread of the virus.”
Saturday’s cases
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 3,343 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven additional recoveries, for a total of 3,234 recoveries among confirmed cases. Four people were hospitalized, one more since Friday. One patient was in critical condition, and three others were moderately ill. A total of 67 people were ill.
- Washington County reported three new cases, for a total of 2,643 confirmed cases, and 13 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,551 recoveries among confirmed cases. Six people were hospitalized. A total of 55 people were ill.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekend.
The state had not updated its regional dashboard to reflect the positive test rate for the Capital Region and counties as of 6 p.m. on Saturday.
- The eight counties that make up the Capital Region reported 144 new cases, according to a news release. The region’s weekly average increased to 1.55%.
- Statewide, 3,725 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, a positive test rate of 1.6%. A total of 2,729 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday and 25 people died.
