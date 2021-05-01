Warren County continues to experience decline in COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services, on Saturday, announced 67 residents were infected with the coronavirus — the fewest number of active cases the county has seen in over four months.

The last time the county’s caseload was this low was on Dec. 3, when Health Services was monitoring 61 cases.

Still, the county reported four new cases along with seven additional recoveries. Four people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Three others were considered moderately ill.

Washington County, meanwhile, reported three new cases along with 13 additional recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 55.

Six residents were hospitalized.

The region’s declining caseload is in line with a statewide trend.

On Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s positive test rate was just 1.6%, the lowest since Nov. 3. A total of 3,725 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus on Friday, according to the latest statewide data.

Statewide COVID-related hospitalizations also fell to 2,729, the fewest since Nov. 22.