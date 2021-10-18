Warren County considers using funeral homes to conduct forensic autopsies

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is seeing if funeral homes would be willing to let forensic autopsies be done there as a potential solution to a problem in which a medical examiner cannot perform them at Glens Falls Hospital.

Dr. Michael Sikirica, a medical examiner who performs many Capital Region autopsies, has refused to get the COVID-19 shot. He is not allowed to enter Albany Medical Center or Glens Falls Hospital, which both have vaccination requirements.

The county is conducting its regular autopsies at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam.

However, Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said a forensic pathologist is required in cases where there is a criminal investigation or it is a special circumstance such as an autopsy of an infant or a very young child.

Moore updated the Board of Supervisors on Friday about potential solutions to the problem. He said the county could contract with funeral homes as long as they have the space and required equipment such as a table and a drain. The county could get a couple of staff members to assist Sikirica.

“We will need (Department of Health) approval to utilize that model,” Moore said.

Annually, Warren County has about a dozen cases on average in which a forensic autopsy is needed, according to Moore. He said in some years, it can be as many as 20.

Tim Murphy, a county coroner, is working on the funeral home option.

The alternatives are more expensive, according to Moore. He reached out to Dutchess County and officials there would be willing to accommodate Warren County.

“It’s not ideal for us to drive down to Poughkeepsie to do this,” he said.

The rate is about $3,500.

Moore said Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone has also reached out to Binghamton and Onondaga County, which also have their own facilities to do autopsies.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has given the authority to Moore to continue to work on the issue.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

