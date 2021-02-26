Warren County considers septic system inspection law

Warren County is considering adopting a law requiring people to have their septic systems inspected upon transfer of their property.

“If there are any failing (systems), they would have to address them,” said Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer at Tuesday’s meeting of the Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services Committee meeting.

The law is modeled after one that Queensbury implemented in 2019.

Braymer said the law would apply to all wastewater treatment systems within 250 feet of a specific list of water bodies: Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne and the Hudson River.

The specific list would be attached in an appendix to the law, so Braymer said it could easily be updated.

Braymer said the proposed county law does have a provision that states that any municipality can opt out. Other communities that have their own local laws are Glens Falls, Bolton and Chester.

