Warren County considers permit fee for waste haulers to enforce recycling efforts

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is developing a permit system for waste haulers in order to fund a position enforcing required recycling.
Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos told the Public Works Committee at its Wednesday meeting that the county passed a law to create the permit requirement in 1991, but it was never implemented for some reason. He could not find information in county records.
As part of its solid waste plan, Hajos said the county needs to make sure that the waste haulers are actually diverting recyclables from the landfill and not just mixing them in with the regular trash.
“I don’t have the staff to be able to go around to ensure that that’s what they’re doing,” he said.
Other communities have implemented such a system, which would include an application fee of say $200 to $250 and also possible additional fees based upon the number of trucks.
Hajos said this would be for any trash vehicle that is in Warren County, which is taking waste from residents and businesses in the county and disposing it either outside or inside the county.
His initial research found 38 separate companies that are hauling waste in the county. He estimates that about 15 companies are one- or two-truck operations.
The companies would receive stickers to place on their vehicles to indicate that they have registered, according to Hajos.
He acknowledged that it would take a little while to get this program up and running.
Hajos plans to bring more details of the proposed permitting system at the committee’s February meeting.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty asked if anybody has considered the impact on taxpayers by imposing the permitting system.
“The haulers are going to charge the homeowners. Somebody is going to pay for this,” he said.
Geraghty also pointed out that the recycling market is very weak right now. He also is worried that people would just dump the recyclables or leave them along the side of the road if the fees are too high.
Hajos acknowledged that a permitting system would likely increase fees for customers. He said he pays about $56 per month for his trash service and could envision it going to $75.
“I can’t predict with the hauling companies will do,” he said.
He agreed that the market for recyclables his pretty low.
“We have companies that are taking this recyclable material and bringing them to their recyclable plant and holding on to it until the market gets better,” he said.
He said it would cost money for the county to start its own recycling center. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has grants available but they require a 50% match, he said.
Hajos said any changes are not going to happen overnight.
Members of the Zero Waste Committee submitted comments to the meeting and suggested that the county form an advisory committee that can partner with the county and research what other communities have done and plan future initiatives. The county also can assist residents with programs on composting and how to reduce waste.
Hajos has been working with the Zero Waste Committee, which has been providing information and suggestions.
Hajos said some of those educational programs are already in place.
