Warren County considers permit fee for waste haulers to enforce recycling efforts

He acknowledged that it would take a little while to get this program up and running.

Hajos plans to bring more details of the proposed permitting system at the committee’s February meeting.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty asked if anybody has considered the impact on taxpayers by imposing the permitting system.

“The haulers are going to charge the homeowners. Somebody is going to pay for this,” he said.

Geraghty also pointed out that the recycling market is very weak right now. He also is worried that people would just dump the recyclables or leave them along the side of the road if the fees are too high.

Hajos acknowledged that a permitting system would likely increase fees for customers. He said he pays about $56 per month for his trash service and could envision it going to $75.

“I can’t predict with the hauling companies will do,” he said.

He agreed that the market for recyclables his pretty low.

“We have companies that are taking this recyclable material and bringing them to their recyclable plant and holding on to it until the market gets better,” he said.