Conversations continue in Warren County about merging the busing services of Greater Glens Falls Transit with the Albany-based Capital District Transportation Authority.

On Tuesday, the County Attorney Larry Elmen gave a presentation to the Warren County Board of Supervisors about the legality of the merger, proposed by Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, and the benefits merging with the transportation giant would afford the county.

Elmen began by explaining that CDTA was created in 1970 as a public benefit corporation under New York State law, meaning “it is a legal entity outside of the state of New York, but it is a state-organized entity.”

The transportation authority was originally intended for service in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties, but allowed for the following counties to opt in: Greene, Columbia, Montgomery, Fulton and “any other county included within the upper Hudson planning and development region as designated by the state.”

Montgomery County became a member in August 2022, the first “non-founding county” to join CDTA.

Though the idea of the merger was first introduced in the city of Glens Falls, Elmen indicated that “cities and towns do not qualify” for membership, and the merger can only be done at a county level, per the state statute.

“My legal recommendation would be to amend the statute to include Warren County specifically, if the county wanted to move forward and before the county elected to become a member of this transportation district,” the attorney said during the workshop.

He said that electing membership into the CDTA would simply require the board passing a resolution.

“The process is pretty straight forward. Once that resolution is passed, membership becomes effective upon the county filing a certified copy of the resolution with the CDTA and the Secretary of State. Then providing notice to the clerk in each member county,” Elmen explained.

Several supervisors questioned the inclusion of all water bodies and waterways considered a part of CDTA in counties that elect membership, raising concerns about transportation on Lake George being introduced at some point. The attorney assured the board that CDTA officials relayed they have no intentions of purchasing or operating boats.

“I’m definitely not interested in this unless in the contract, we totally exclude any rights to waterways. I’m not going to get into that nonsense,” Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said. “We have a lot of private businesses on Lake George.”

Dickinson also raised the concern that the Lake George riders make up one-third of the GGFT customers during the summer season.

“I have a very good working relationship with Greater Glens Falls Transit,” Dickinson said. “Count me out,” he added if there was the possibility of CDTA changing or eliminating routes in the future.