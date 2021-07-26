Warren County considers banning sale, use of personal fireworks

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is considering banning the sale and personal use of sparkler-type fireworks after hearing concerns about the impact on animals, veterans and people’s overall quality of life.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors is considering rescinding a local law passed in 2015, which opted into the state law that allowed the sale and use of certain fireworks including sparkling devices that take the form of cylindrical- or cone-shaped fountains, wooden sparklers and dipped sticks, and “party poppers.”
The law allows the fireworks to be sold between June 1 and July 4 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson has expressed concern about the effect on people’s quality of life with these fireworks being shot off in neighborhoods and he suggested they be banned.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said use of personal fireworks has generated a lot of calls to police. In 2020, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received 181 calls complaining about fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend. This does not include the calls that local town supervisors received about the noise.
“We are just not talking about those tiny little sparklers. We are talking about things that look like guns or beer cans,” she said at the July 19 meeting of the Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee.
Seeber said pet owners are concerned about the noise that disturbs their animals.
Ann Marie Mason, the county’s director of emergency services, said some animals run away because they are scared of the fireworks. Some are found and some are not.
There are also complaints from veterans, according to Seeber.
“They have very much a negative impact from PTSD from many of the fireworks,” she said.
Seeber added that other counties have since opted out of the law including Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Queens, Richmond, Schenectady, Suffolk and Westchester. Albany recently joined the list, Seeber added, and even talked about implementing fines.
She said she is open to reconsidering the county’s previous decision to allow the sale of the fireworks.
“What we have heard from our community is they are worried. They are unhappy. They are nervous. They are having a quality-of-life issue,” she said.
Supervisors wanted to know the impact on sales tax revenues if fireworks sales were banned. County Treasurer Mike Swan said the data is not broken out that specifically. There are general categories such as retail and car sales.
Another question was if there was any data available about the number of injuries caused by fireworks.
Mason said she would try to obtain updated data.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond said the law is not looking to eliminate any of the professional fireworks displays, which are enjoyed by residents.
He also would like the Glens Falls City Council to weigh in on the issue.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said the advantage of the professional fireworks show is they are at scheduled times and people such as pet owners can prepare for that. For example, he wraps his dog in a blanket, which seems to mitigate the impact of the sound.
The committee will meet again next month to discuss the issue before sending the matter to the full board.
