Warren County considers banning sale, use of personal fireworks

Seeber said pet owners are concerned about the noise that disturbs their animals.

Ann Marie Mason, the county’s director of emergency services, said some animals run away because they are scared of the fireworks. Some are found and some are not.

There are also complaints from veterans, according to Seeber.

“They have very much a negative impact from PTSD from many of the fireworks,” she said.

Seeber added that other counties have since opted out of the law including Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Queens, Richmond, Schenectady, Suffolk and Westchester. Albany recently joined the list, Seeber added, and even talked about implementing fines.

She said she is open to reconsidering the county’s previous decision to allow the sale of the fireworks.

“What we have heard from our community is they are worried. They are unhappy. They are nervous. They are having a quality-of-life issue,” she said.

Supervisors wanted to know the impact on sales tax revenues if fireworks sales were banned. County Treasurer Mike Swan said the data is not broken out that specifically. There are general categories such as retail and car sales.