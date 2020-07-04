Warren County confirms three new COVID-19 cases, not related to recent Florida flights

QUEENSBURY — Warren County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which officials say are not related to the recent outbreak connected to passengers on a flight coming back from Florida.

The newly diagnosed residents are all part of the same household and are experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release. A member of that household came to the region to visit from another state within the past week.

County officials said contacts for those individuals have been identified and quarantines are being implemented.

The total number of cases stands at 252. No one is hospitalized.

This includes the three Warren County residents that tested positive for the virus after coming back from Florida on an Allegiant Airlines flight that arrived at Albany International Airport. Six other Warren County residents have been directed to quarantine but have not tested positive for the virus.

Warren County Health Services staff members have completed their efforts to notify passengers and health agencies about possible exposure on those two flights.