Warren County confirms three new COVID-19 cases, not related to recent Florida flights

QUEENSBURY — Warren County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which officials say are not related to the recent outbreak connected to passengers on a flight coming back from Florida.
The newly diagnosed residents are all part of the same household and are experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release. A member of that household came to the region to visit from another state within the past week.
County officials said contacts for those individuals have been identified and quarantines are being implemented.
The total number of cases stands at 252. No one is hospitalized.
This includes the three Warren County residents that tested positive for the virus after coming back from Florida on an Allegiant Airlines flight that arrived at Albany International Airport. Six other Warren County residents have been directed to quarantine but have not tested positive for the virus.
Warren County Health Services staff members have completed their efforts to notify passengers and health agencies about possible exposure on those two flights.
"We have worked around the clock to contact over 200 passengers and conduct the necessary contact tracing related to the Allegiant Air flights," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.
Anyone who was on either the Allegiant Airlines Flight 1505 from Punta Gorda, Florida, that arrived on June 25 or Flight 754 from St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Florida, on June 26 is asked to contact their local public health department as soon as possible.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said that all local residents who traveled recently from states that are having outbreaks should closely monitor their health and must contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
The states included in New York state’s travel restriction are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Warren County Health Services is currently monitoring 36 precautionary traveler quarantines related to this advisory.
Washington County did not have updated numbers as of 8 p.m. on Saturday. The number of cases stands at 222. A total of 208 people have recovered.
Saratoga and Essex counties are not providing updates during the holiday weekend.
Saratoga County had 559 confirmed cases as of Thursday, with 24 people still ill and one person hospitalized. Essex County had 60 total cases and no one hospitalized. One person remains ill.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that there were 11 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. A total of 844 people are hospitalized, which is a decrease of 13.
The state added 726 new cases, which brings the state total to 396,598, according to a news release.
Statewide, 1.16% of the people tested on Friday were positive for the coronavirus. The rate for the Capital Region was a little less at 0.90%.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
