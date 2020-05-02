Warren County confirms eighth COVID-19 death of nursing home resident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Another Warren County resident of a nursing home has died from COVID-19.

This brings the total to eight residents of nursing homes who have died from the novel coronavirus, which is about half of the 15 people who have died from COVID-19 in the county. Five of the other deaths occurred at a hospital, one at an assisted living facility and another at a private residence.

Warren County Health Services also confirmed six additional COVID-19 cases among Warren County residents, which brings the total to 178. Four residents remain hospitalized — one more than on Friday. Three of those people hospitalized are in critical condition and one is moderately ill, according to a news release.

Overall, seven COVID-19 patients were in critical condition in various facilities as of Saturday.

Four more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 107 patients in Warren County overall, county officials announced.

The county’s joint testing site with Glens Falls Hospital will resume testing on Monday at the Warren County Municipal Center. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.