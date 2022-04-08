Warren County confirms 48 new COVID cases Friday

Warren County Health Services confirmed 48 new COVID cases on Friday. Half of these cases stemmed from at-home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4%, according to Health Services.

The county reported that the number of county residents hospitalized is back up to four, one more than Thursday’s report.

There have been 158 new cases of COVID over the last five days, according to county data.

New York state recently authorized Warren County to issue a second vaccine booster shot.

The next vaccine booster clinic has been scheduled for Tuesday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the county’s Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.

The clinic will offer Moderna shots. Registration is required, and can be done online, here: https://on.ny.gov/3x9JRiR.

To check whether someone is eligible for an additional booster shot, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.

Washington County

There were 12 new confirmed cases of COVID out of 251 administered tests in Washington County as of Friday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.2%.

According to state data, 62.5% of Washington County’s population are fully vaccinated and have received the first booster shot.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 52 COVID patients currently hospitalized throughout the Capital Region, according to Warren County data.

There were 262 new COVID cases out of 5,621 administered tests throughout the region as of Friday morning, according to state data.

The rolling positivity rate for the region is 4.5%, and statewide that rate is 3.6%, according to state data.

According to state data, 73.9% of New York’s population are fully vaccinated and have received the first booster shot.

