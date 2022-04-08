 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Warren County confirms 48 new COVID cases Friday

  • 0

Warren County Health Services confirmed 48 new COVID cases on Friday. Half of these cases stemmed from at-home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4%, according to Health Services.

The county reported that the number of county residents hospitalized is back up to four, one more than Thursday’s report.

There have been 158 new cases of COVID over the last five days, according to county data.

New York state recently authorized Warren County to issue a second vaccine booster shot.

The next vaccine booster clinic has been scheduled for Tuesday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the county’s Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.

The clinic will offer Moderna shots. Registration is required, and can be done online, here: https://on.ny.gov/3x9JRiR.

People are also reading…

To check whether someone is eligible for an additional booster shot, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.

Washington County

There were 12 new confirmed cases of COVID out of 251 administered tests in Washington County as of Friday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.2%.

According to state data, 62.5% of Washington County’s population are fully vaccinated and have received the first booster shot.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 52 COVID patients currently hospitalized throughout the Capital Region, according to Warren County data.

There were 262 new COVID cases out of 5,621 administered tests throughout the region as of Friday morning, according to state data.

The rolling positivity rate for the region is 4.5%, and statewide that rate is 3.6%, according to state data.

According to state data, 73.9% of New York’s population are fully vaccinated and have received the first booster shot.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village resident wants to make Hudson Falls 'great again'

Village resident wants to make Hudson Falls 'great again'

Agnes Kearon takes walks around the village of Hudson Falls regularly, and she noticed the amount of empty storefronts, vacant buildings and trash in the yards of many houses. She is hoping the community can come together for creative solutions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News