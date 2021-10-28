Warren County confirms 45 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 24 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 298. Fifteen people are hospitalized, which is three more than the previous day. One person is in critical condition and 14 patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services. One person is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 22 COVID-related hospitalizations, including five patients in the intensive care unit.

All of the new cases involve community spread of COVID-19. The surge in cases stem from exposures to the delta variant in workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor events.

Seven involved people who had been on Warren County public school campuses. This included three at Warrensburg, two at Queensbury and two at Johnsburg, according to the state database.

Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The seven-day average positivity rate is 4.4%.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 68.7%. A total of 72.9% of residents have received at least one dose.

The county is hosting a booster dose clinic on Friday at the Warren County Municipal Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for vaccine recipients who have received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For more information about eligibility visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.

People can also call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

There will also be a clinic on Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster and first and second doses will be offered, dependent on supplies.

Another clinic will take place on Nov. 9 at the same time and place and offer the same vaccines.

Registration links for upcoming clinics can be found at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/.

Fifteen of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 780, or 1.77%, of the 44,188 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 732 had mild illness. A total of 33 people became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and one critically ill. Twelve people died — all of them elderly with extensive health issues. Five were residents at one nursing home.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington County

Washington County did not provide any updated data as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday. As of Wednesday, there were 179 active cases and eight people were in the hospital.

The weekly average virus positivity rate stands at 5.1%.

Washington County Public Health Services on Thursday corrected its Wednesday report about the death of an 89-year-old resident. The person was, in fact, fully vaccinated.

A total of 57.5% of residents are fully vaccinated and 60.7% have received at least one dose.

Saratoga County did not provide any updated numbers as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

