Warren County confirms 28 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services confirmed 28 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 15 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There are now four county residents who are hospitalized due to COVID, after Health Services confirmed a new hospitalization on Wednesday.

There have been 118 new COVID cases over the last five days in Warren County.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4%.

Following an announcement by the FDA, Warren County is awaiting state authorization to provide a second round of booster vaccination shots to those who need it the most, such as the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

A total of 46% of the population in Warren County have been vaccinated with a booster shot.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday, at which point officials reported 34 active COVID cases and two hospitalizations within the county.

According to state data, six people tested positive out of 183 administered tests in the county, as of Wednesday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 1.8%.

A total of 36% of the population in the county have been vaccinated with a booster shot.

Saratoga County

Thirty-one people tested positive out of 636 administered tests in the county as of Wednesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county 3.6%, according to Saratoga County data.

The percentage of the total population in the county that has been vaccinated with a booster shot is 46.1%, according to state data.

Capital Region/statewide

A total of 38.1% of the population of New York state have been vaccinated with a booster shot, according to state data.

On Tuesday, 3,243 people tested positive out of 127,873 administered tests statewide.

In the Capital Region, 160 tested positive out of 3,518 administered tests.

