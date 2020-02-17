Warren County compost facility proposed as new law approaches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Leaves and brush are needed as carbon sources to get food to decompose, so the facility could also help communities with their annual leaf and brush disposal.

Possible sites in Queensbury, Warrensburg and Lake George were discussed, but no decisions have been made.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said supervisors also need to figure out where the bulk of food waste is produced locally to ensure the facility would get maximum use.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors Environmental Concerns and Real Property Committee, said research should also be done on what towns are doing with the yard waste that is collected.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said county residents could also do their part and compost their own food waste as well, if they are educated on how to do it properly.

The goal of the new state law is to make good use of the estimated 40 percent of food that does not get eaten. Hospitals, nursing homes and school districts will not be required to make changes.

County supervisors plan to discuss the issue further at a workshop meeting, but a date has not yet been set.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.