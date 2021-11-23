Warren County committee to reconsider septic law at Dec. 2 meeting

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services Committee will reconsider a proposed local law that would require inspection of some septic systems near waterways when a property changes hands.

The law would require inspection of septic systems that are within 250 of designated Warren County lakes and rivers upon sale or transfer of the property. The water bodies included in the law are Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne, Friends Lake and the Hudson River.

The intent of the law is to protect groundwater, surface water bodies and soils from contaminating exposure to excess nutrients and pollutants, according to a news release.

The special committee considering the septic law meets again on December 2 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the Warren County Municipal Center and livestreamed on the Warren County YouTube page here: www.youtube.com/c/WarrenCountyNewYork.

The full Warren County board postponed action on the law on Friday after hearing various concerns from the public at hearings in Lake George and in Queensbury.

Among some of the issues raised were some speakers believed that the law should apply to all water bodies. Others said they believed it constituted government overreach and believed it would impose an undue financial burden on homeowners and make it more difficult to sell their properties.

