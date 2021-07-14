Warren County committee to meet Thursday to discuss proposed septic inspection law

QUEENSBURY — A special committee charged with reviewing a proposed Warren County law requiring inspections of septic systems upon transfer of properties will meet for the first time on Thursday.

The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on Warren County’s YouTube page. It will take place in the afternoon following another special meeting at noon to discuss changes to the county’s ethics policy.

The Proposed Septic Inspection at Transfer Special Committee is getting feedback from stakeholders about whether the county should adopt a law similar to Queensbury’s that requires a septic inspection for properties near certain waterways when a property is sold or changes owner.

Among the list of water bodies included in a draft of the law are Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne and the Hudson River.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to create the committee at is June 16 meeting.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer is the chairwoman of the committee, which is also made up of Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan, Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier, Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno, Horicon Supervisor Sylvia Smith and Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan.

“Protecting the health of our waterways is an immensely important issue in Warren County,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber in a news release. “Our goal is to have open dialogue with the public and with experts in our community as we develop a draft Warren County law on this issue to be discussed in September at our full Board of Supervisors workshop meeting. We look forward to significant progress in addressing this important initiative.”

