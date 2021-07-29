Warren County committee OKs new scoring system for awarding occupancy tax money to events

QUEENSBURY — A Warren County committee has signed off on a plan to revise the criteria for how it distributes occupancy tax funds to organizers of local events.
The Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee on Thursday approved the new application form. Now, it goes before the full Warren County Board of Supervisors at next month’s meeting.
Kristen Hanifin, tourism development and events coordinator for Warren County, reiterated that the new form will evaluate applications on various criteria on a point system, with 100 points being the maximum.
Among the criteria is how effective an event is in drawing overnight visitors, increasing amenities that support guests and increasing regional visitation.
Other criteria are whether the organizers are effective in partnering with other hospitality businesses, whether they enhance local quality of life, provide regional employment opportunities and are financially self-sustaining, according to Hanifin.
Supervisors endorsed the final version.
“I want to thank you for all the hard work on this,” said Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan.
Hanifin said that the rounds for when funding is going to be awarded have shifted around because it has been an unusual year, with COVID and revising this form.
The tentative plan calls for the application forms to go out by Oct. 1 and the first round of awards given out in December, according to Hanifin. Another round of applications would be distributed in December for a February deadline.
She said it is important to give enough time to event organizers, who are typically working at least six months ahead on their planning.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the committee, said his only concern is that the application is lengthy. It may seem daunting for organizations, especially nonprofits that do not have the staff or skills to meet these requirements.
“We do have staff in the Tourism Department that can help with that. Please, everybody take a deep breath when you get the application. Don’t get discouraged. We will do everything in our power to make this go easy,” he said.
