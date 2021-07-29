Warren County committee OKs new scoring system for awarding occupancy tax money to events

The tentative plan calls for the application forms to go out by Oct. 1 and the first round of awards given out in December, according to Hanifin. Another round of applications would be distributed in December for a February deadline.

She said it is important to give enough time to event organizers, who are typically working at least six months ahead on their planning.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the committee, said his only concern is that the application is lengthy. It may seem daunting for organizations, especially nonprofits that do not have the staff or skills to meet these requirements.

“We do have staff in the Tourism Department that can help with that. Please, everybody take a deep breath when you get the application. Don’t get discouraged. We will do everything in our power to make this go easy,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.