Warren County committee agrees to fund up to $10,000 for bike share program

She said the first year of the program would start with about 20 bicycles. Among sites being looked at to put bikes are near Glens Falls City Hall, Glens Falls Hospital, the Open Door Mission and along the Warren County Bikeway. SUNY Adirondack is also interested.

“The goal is, it would grow over time,” she said.

The program would likely start in May — about a month later than the other communities because it is the first year.

County Administrator Ryan Moore recommended taking the $10,000 from the contingency budget and said he believes the funds could be replenished with the federal stimulus money.

The CDPHP Cycle! program has 400 pedal-powered bikes at 85 locations in the five regional cities where it operates.

Users sign up for a program using a mobile app. After finding a bike, they scan the barcode to unlock the bike.

At the end of the trip, users can lock the bike at any of the station docks or at any bike rack or attach it using the lock to a fixed public object.

Rates are $5 per hour to rent the bike, $15 for a monthly pass and $50 for a seasonal pass. Students can get 50% discounts.

