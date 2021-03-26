Warren County committee agrees to fund up to $10,000 for bike share program

QUEENSBURY — An effort to bring a bike-sharing program to Warren County nearly has enough funding to move forward.
The county’s Economic Growth and Development Committee on Monday approved contributing up to $10,000 toward bringing the CDPHP Cycle! service to the area.
The program is currently available in Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Albany, Troy and Cohoes.
Liza Ochsendorf, the county’s director of employment and training, said she reached out to Capital District Transportation Authority and CDPHP to see if the program could come to Warren County.
“We need more affordable transportation options for our workers,” she said.
The program would support residents and tourists and benefit businesses and their workers, according to Ochsendorf.
“Our goal is for this to be a public and private partnership, because it’s serving everyone,” she said.
Businesses have already stepped forward. Hudson Headwaters Health Network has agreed to provide $5,000 and Fort William Henry Hotel and The Queensbury Hotel have agreed to chip in $2,500 each, Ochsendorf said.
The resolution states “up to $10,000,” because she is hoping more partners will come on board, which would decrease the county’s share. The county has not reached out to the city of Glens Falls for funding.
She said the first year of the program would start with about 20 bicycles. Among sites being looked at to put bikes are near Glens Falls City Hall, Glens Falls Hospital, the Open Door Mission and along the Warren County Bikeway. SUNY Adirondack is also interested.
“The goal is, it would grow over time,” she said.
The program would likely start in May — about a month later than the other communities because it is the first year.
County Administrator Ryan Moore recommended taking the $10,000 from the contingency budget and said he believes the funds could be replenished with the federal stimulus money.
The CDPHP Cycle! program has 400 pedal-powered bikes at 85 locations in the five regional cities where it operates.
Users sign up for a program using a mobile app. After finding a bike, they scan the barcode to unlock the bike.
At the end of the trip, users can lock the bike at any of the station docks or at any bike rack or attach it using the lock to a fixed public object.
Rates are $5 per hour to rent the bike, $15 for a monthly pass and $50 for a seasonal pass. Students can get 50% discounts.
