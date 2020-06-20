Warren County closing in on 1,300 tests given at municipal center site

County officials also said the reasons why the state’s numbers for number of cases in this area are higher is mainly because the state has counted some patients twice when they are given additional tests after testing positive.

They also reminded people that wearing masks or face coverings is required in public when people are unable to maintain social distancing.

Washington County did not report updated numbers as of 5 p.m. on Saturday. The county has 213 confirmed cases and 199 people have recovered.

Saratoga County reported three new cases, bringing the total to 533.

Essex County is no longer reporting numbers on the weekend.

Although Saturday was the first day since the pandemic that Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not hold a formal briefing, he sent out a news release saying that the Yankees and Mets will conduct their spring training at their New York stadiums. The Mets will host a soft opening this week for players who want to start preparing. The team will work with the state to ensure proper health and safety protocols.