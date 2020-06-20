Warren County closing in on 1,300 tests given at municipal center site

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is closing in on 1,300 tests being performed at its testing site at the municipal center.
No new positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday. One active case remains under isolation, and that person's illness is mild. No county resident is hospitalized, according to a news release.
A total of 1,289 people have been tested at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center since it opened on April 9. Ninety percent of 1,223 tests that have come back were negative for the virus.
Among those, there were 38 positive cases among Warren County residents and 81 from residents of other counties. The test center is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is available to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.
Tests are being performed by other medical providers. People who believe they need a test should contact their physician or urgent care center to have it arranged. For more information, contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
There have 245 cases of the virus since the outbreak began — 117 involving residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 116 in the community. The county has documented 237 recoveries from the virus.
County officials also said the reasons why the state’s numbers for number of cases in this area are higher is mainly because the state has counted some patients twice when they are given additional tests after testing positive.
They also reminded people that wearing masks or face coverings is required in public when people are unable to maintain social distancing.
Washington County did not report updated numbers as of 5 p.m. on Saturday. The county has 213 confirmed cases and 199 people have recovered.
Saratoga County reported three new cases, bringing the total to 533.
Essex County is no longer reporting numbers on the weekend.
Although Saturday was the first day since the pandemic that Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not hold a formal briefing, he sent out a news release saying that the Yankees and Mets will conduct their spring training at their New York stadiums. The Mets will host a soft opening this week for players who want to start preparing. The team will work with the state to ensure proper health and safety protocols.
“COVID-19 has disrupted so many of the traditions New Yorkers know and love, and our inability to root for our home teams has been acutely felt all throughout this crisis,” Cuomo said in a news release. "Thanks to New Yorkers' incredible efforts to slow the spread, we've determined it's possible for the Yankees and the Mets to safely conduct spring training in the state this year and are thrilled to begin reopening America's national pastime right here in New York.”
Whether there will be a baseball season at all remains to be seen as the owners and players are at an impasse on agreeing to terms.
Cuomo said there were 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
