Warren County closes some senior meal sites; delivery available

All senior meal sites in Hamilton County and many in Warren County will be closeduntil further notice, but meals will still be produced and can be delivered to those who want them. Meal deliveries to those who don't use the sites will continue, but on a reduced schedule.
The meal sites at Countryside Adult Home, Cedars Living Community, Lake Luzerne Town Hall and Chester Town Hall are all closed until further notice.
Johnsburg Senior Center, Saint Sacrement Episcopal Church in Bolton, Solomon Heights in Queensbury and First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls remain open for congregate meals.
"The main thing for seniors to know is we will be delivering meals to those that want them. Everyone will be fed," said Deanna Park, Warren and Hamilton counties' Office for the Aging director. "This just affects some of the congregate meal sites."
Park said the decision to close was left up to the administrators of the meal sites themselves.
Meals will still be produced but they will be delivered three days a week instead of five days a week, and frozen meals can also be delivered to be heated up on days that meal deliveries are not being made.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said volunteers have stepped up to help deliver more meals in light of the decision to limit access to Lake Luzerne Town Hall, and there have been volunteers offering to cook if the meal demand increases.
"Everybody is working together," he said. "The county Health Department and county administrator are doing a heck of a job keeping everyone informed and we're making decisions as things change."
For more information on how to arrange for delivery, call the county Office for the Aging at 518-761-6347 or contact your local meal site.
The changes come because of concerns about continuing to spread coronavirus, which has been particularly troublesome to the elderly.
