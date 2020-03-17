Warren County closes senior meal sites; delivery available

Warren County has closed its senior meal sites until further notice, but meals will still be produced and can be delivered to those who want them. Meal deliveries to those who don't use the sites will continue, but on a reduced schedule.

The meal sites at Countryside Adult Home, Cedars Living Community, Lake Luzerne Town Hall and Chester Town Hall are all closed until further notice. The status of meal sites in Hamilton County, which are run in conjunction with Warren County Office for the Aging, was unclear early Tuesday.

Meals will still be produced but they will be delivered three days a week instead of five days a week, and frozen meals can also be delivered to be heated up on days that meal deliveries are not being made.

For more information, call the county Office for the Aging at 518-761-6347 or contact your local meal site.

The changes come because of concerns about continuing to spread coronavirus, which has been particularly troublesome to the elderly.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

