Warren County clerk opens records room for limited hours

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel has announced new hours for professionals to access the reopened records room in the clerk’s office.

The office will offer limited in-person access to the records room on Monday through Friday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for members of the professional community — lawyers, legal staff, abstractors and financial professionals.

Appointments are required and can be made by emailing the clerk at vogelp@warrencountyny.gov. Those who visit must follow all security, social distancing and sanitizing procedures upon arrival, which include wearing a mask or face covering.

Online access to many records remains available 24/7 through www.warrencountyny.gov/clerk/online_records.

Staff members are in the office full-time to continue to handle transactions by appointment and through the drop box outside of the DMV entrance to the building.

For an update on operations at the Warren County Clerk’s Office during the current health emergency, go to www.warrencountyny.gov.