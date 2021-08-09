Warren County child critically ill with COVID-19

A Warren County child is in critical condition with COVID-19, health officials reported on Monday.
The child is under the age of 12, which is too young to have received the vaccine. About 25% of the new cases in the last two weeks involved children who are not vaccinated.
The county reported 10 new cases on Monday and 10 recoveries for an active caseload of 111 cases.
The child is one of seven residents who are hospitalized with the virus. Two more residents are in critical condition and the other four are in moderate condition, according to a news release. The other 104 residents have mild illness.
One of the new cases involved a person in quarantine because of a prior exposure and two are related to travel to southern states. One was as the result of a workplace exposure. The origin of the other six cases is undetermined.
Warren County Health Services is recommending that people who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, wear masks in all public indoor spaces. Also, ill people should not go to work.
Three of the new cases involved people who are vaccinated. That brings the total number of “breakthrough” cases up to 79 out of 41,239 fully vaccinated Warren County residents. Seventy-one had mild illness. Three became moderately ill and two seriously ill. Three elderly residents became critically ill before they passed away.
A total of 64.1% of Warren County residents are fully vaccinated and 67.4% have received one dose.
The county had a 1.8% positivity rate as of Sunday and a seven-day average of 3.0%.
With the increase in cases, Warren County is once again releasing a weekly geographic breakdown of cases. Glens Falls has 36 cases and Queensbury has 35. There are 10 cases in Lake George and a handful in other locations throughout the county.
The next vaccination clinic will take place on Wednesday at Glens Falls City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Take A Bite event.
The county has added a clinic at North Warren Central School on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is for students and family members from the North Warren and Bolton school districts.
For more information about obtaining an in-home visit or workplace clinic, contact 518-761-6580.
Washington County
Washington County on Monday was upgraded to the “substantial” category for COVID-19 transmission. The county reported 24 new cases and six recoveries for a total of 60 active cases.
Seven people are in the hospital, which is an increase of three from Thursday’s report.
The county had a positivity rate of 1.8% as of Sunday and a seven-day average of 3.0%.
As of last Friday, all employees and members of the public, regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear masks when in facilities owned or operated by Washington County.
There are no vaccine clinics scheduled. However, people seeking to register for community vaccination events or to inquire about at-home vaccinations, can visit the website at washingtoncountyny.gov/vaccineregistry.
Kingsbury has the most cases with 19. The next highest is eight in Fort Ann followed by seven in Hampton.
A total of 55.5% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. There have been 30 breakthrough cases identified to date of the 32,228 fully vaccinated people in Washington County.
Saratoga Co., state
Saratoga County had 290 positive COVID-19 tests in the last week. The county has 311 active cases and 11 people hospitalized.
Saratoga County has a positivity rate of 4.3% as of Sunday and a seven-day average of 4.6%.
Statewide, 3615 people tested positive for the virus — a daily positivity rate of 3.32%. The seven-day average is 2.96%. A total of 1,225 people were hospitalized, which is an increase of 63 people. Twelve people died.
