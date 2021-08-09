Warren County child critically ill with COVID-19

A Warren County child is in critical condition with COVID-19, health officials reported on Monday.

The child is under the age of 12, which is too young to have received the vaccine. About 25% of the new cases in the last two weeks involved children who are not vaccinated.

The county reported 10 new cases on Monday and 10 recoveries for an active caseload of 111 cases.

The child is one of seven residents who are hospitalized with the virus. Two more residents are in critical condition and the other four are in moderate condition, according to a news release. The other 104 residents have mild illness.

One of the new cases involved a person in quarantine because of a prior exposure and two are related to travel to southern states. One was as the result of a workplace exposure. The origin of the other six cases is undetermined.

Warren County Health Services is recommending that people who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, wear masks in all public indoor spaces. Also, ill people should not go to work.