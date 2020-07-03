Warren County calls for big-box stores to 'step up' mask enforcement

“In the latter circumstance, after her failure to wear the mask safely at my request, and after I then told her to maintain at least a six foot distance from me, she removed her mask and aggressively approached me while telling me I could take my business elsewhere,” wrote Monn, who filed repeated complaints with Lowe’s corporate office and with Warren County Health Services.

Others filed complaints with the state about Lowe’s employees not wearing masks.

The Home Depot wasn’t any better, according to other complaints.

On a state complaint, a customer wrote, “When I said to an employee, ‘There's so many people not wearing masks,’ he responded, ‘There's nothing I can do about it.’ So I left the store.”

The state also received complaints about Walmart, saying that no employee was standing at the entrance telling people to put on their masks. A senior citizen filed a complaint that said 250 to 500 people were in the store and no one was required to wear a mask when they entered.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order last month that allows stores to turn away any customer who is not wearing a mask. Reopening regulations also say that every employee must wear a mask when interacting with the public. Violators can be fined.