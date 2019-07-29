It's going to be a bit more expensive to build a home, addition or commercial building next year in Warren County.
Hoping to cut a deficit the county runs with its building inspection program, the county Board of Supervisors Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted Monday to increase fees for those who want to build in the county.
The biggest change is a 66 percent hike in the per-square-foot fee for a home building permit, a rise from 15 cents to 25 cents per square foot. So, for example, a permit for a 2,000-square-foot house will cost $500 instead of $300, said Charles Wallace, the county's director of buildings and codes.
Commercial buildings will be costlier as well, with the price per square foot rising from 18 cents to 25 cents for industrial and multiple dwelling businesses such as townhouses.
Inspections of "manufactured" homes such as mobile homes will rise from $50 to $100.
Craig Leggett, the Chester town supervisor who is chairman of the Criminal Justice amd Public Safety Committee, said a decision was made to leave fire inspection fees intact so as not to discourage building owners from having them done. Other fees, such as for demolition permits, septic permits and swimming pool permits, also will not change.
Wallace said the increases will not begin to address the budget deficit the inspection program runs, as he said 168 percent increases would be needed to bridge the gap.
As state building codes become more complex, more inspections at building sites are needed, with major commercial projects such as hotels often requiring daily visits, he explained.
"You need to be getting paid for your trips," said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty.
Wallace had proposed phasing in the increases with a smaller temporary increase starting in August, but the committee opted to wait until Jan. 1 for the hikes.
Not all of the county supervisors who were on hand for the discussion were fans of the change, with Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson voting against the increases and county Budget Officer Frank Thomas, the Stony Creek town supervisor, criticizing the proposal as well.
Simpson said the increases could deter economic development, and he pointed to a commercial project in his town costing the builder an estimated $10,000 in fees and permit costs alone.
The full county Board of Supervisors will consider the changes at its Aug. 16 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.