Some Warren County taxpayers will see a decrease in their county tax bill in January while others will pay a bit more under a tentative 2020 budget endorsed Friday by county supervisors.
The $161 million budget increases spending by $4.1 million and increases the overall tax levy by 1.4 percent.
But the budget will actually lower the tax rate in some towns, depending on a town's property value equalization rate, because the overall value of property in the county increased by a higher rate than the tax hike. That occurred because of reassessment of property and addition of about $150 million in new value to the property rolls, such as from building projects.
The total county tax rate will be $3.986 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $3.987 for the 2019 budget.
Residents of Queensbury, Stony Creek and Warrensburg will see tax decreases, while they will stay the same in Lake Luzerne and Horicon. Residents of Glens Falls and the remaining towns will see slight increases.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, the county's budget officer, said the budget will use about $2.8 million in the county's fund balance to defray the tax levy increase. The general fund balance is nearly $20 million and was anticipated to grow this year with sales tax receipts coming in higher than budgeted.
The bulk of the spending increase comes from raises for county workers, paving and repairs to county roads and additional funding for public works and police vehicles. The county's health insurance costs are anticipated to decrease by $330,000 because of a move to a self-insurance plan and county workers paying a higher percentage of costs through premiums.
The budget adds seven new full-time positions and two part-time positions, while also deleting six vacant full-time and three vacant part-time jobs.
You have free articles remaining.
Among the new positions are jobs in the county Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office to adjust to new state laws that will require police and prosecutors to do significantly more work to turn over evidence in criminal cases within 15 days of an arrest. Thomas said the new positions will add up to $400,000 to the budget, with no reimbursement from the state.
Thomas criticized the state Legislature's process in imposing those law changes, as they were attached to the 2019-20 state budget bill with limited input from stakeholders like police, prosecutors, defense lawyers or court officials.
"These types of decisions need to be debated," Thomas said.
Some supervisors expressed concern about preservation of money in the fund balance savings account for a possible economic downturn, but county Treasurer Michael Swan said the county's financial position is much stronger now than before the 2008-09 recession.
"We are in a much better position than we were before," he said.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the budget relies on conservative forecasts for revenue. He said the board will have to deal with a five-year budget forecast that shows possible shortfalls down the road.
"The county will have to make some policy decisions to close this gap," he said.
The Board of Supervisors approved the tentative budget on Friday, and it will be the subject of a public hearing at the board's next meeting on Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.