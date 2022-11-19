Warren County budget passes despite objections to tax levy increase

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday passed a $184 million budget for 2023, despite some supervisors’ qualms.

No one from the community spoke during the public hearing on the spending plan, but several supervisors expressed concern about spending increases and tax levy increases in some communities, despite the countywide tax rate decrease.

The overall property tax levy will increase by $1.77 million, which is below the New York state tax cap that allowed an increase of up to $1.84 million. It is a 3.79% increase from the 2022 levy.

Because of the increase in the county’s total assessed value, the countywide property tax rate would decrease by $0.32 to $3.578 per $1,000 in assessed value, according to a county news release.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Brad Magowan was the first to speak out against the budget, calling out some of the county employee raises as “a little excessive” for one year.

“My concerns are some of the raises that went into this budget without first going to committee,” he told his fellow supervisors.

Third Ward Glens Falls Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she would have liked more opportunity to provide input on the budget and was uncomfortable approving a budget that increases the tax levy.

“We are increasing the tax levy, which to me, is problematic when we know that people are struggling right now with costs of food and other necessities that they cannot avoid and there’s other things they need to buy that has sales tax and we know our sales tax revenue has increased significantly,” Braymer said. “I would’ve liked to see us lean a little more into that revenue that is continuing to outperform each year.”

Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno agreed with Braymer and said Glens Falls residents would be among those most impacted by tax levy increase.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber also questioned why the levy was being increased when the county saw record numbers for both sales and occupancy tax in 2022.

First Ward Glens Falls Supervisor Jack Diamond also voiced his objections to the proposed budget, specifically naming a $50,000 appropriation to the Warren County Economic Development Corporation that he said he did not support.

A motion was made to table the budget for amendments, but it did not pass when put to a vote.

The budget passed with Braymer, Bruno, Diamond, Magowan, Seeber and Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty voting in opposition.