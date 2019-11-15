QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors unanimously passed a 2020 budget Friday that will cut county taxes for some property owners, after hearing from two residents concerned about tax increases that will apply to residents of certain towns.
The $161 million budget increases spending by $4.1 million and increases the overall tax levy by 1.4 percent.
But the budget will actually lower the tax rate in some towns, depending on a town’s property value equalization rate, because the overall value of property in the county increased by a higher rate than the tax hike. That occurred because of reassessment of property and addition of about $150 million in new value to the property rolls, such as from building projects.
The total county tax rate will be $3.986 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $3.987 for the 2019 budget.
Residents of Queensbury, Stony Creek and Warrensburg will see tax decreases, while they will stay the same in Lake Luzerne and Horicon. Residents of Glens Falls and the remaining towns will see slight increases. (A list of the anticipated tax rates is attached to the online version of this article.)
The budget will use about $2.8 million in the county’s fund balance to defray the tax levy increase. The general fund balance has grown to nearly $20 million and was anticipated to grow this year, with sales tax receipts up 2.9 percent for the year so far.
You have free articles remaining.
The board heard from two county residents who had concerns before voting 20-0 in favor of the spending plan.
Lake George resident John Kearney protested the tax increase in his town, as he said his property tax bill will top $9,800 and is rising at twice the rate of inflation.
He criticized the increase,saying that a resident's tax bill should be based on income, not on the value of their property. A property only has value when sold, he said.
"Taxation is a problem," he said. "They look at the town of Lake George as a cash cow. There are a whole lot of us who aren't rich."
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said Lake George taxpayers will have more of a hit on their county tax bills next year, because the Town Board, against his wishes, decided to take back $100,000 in sales tax receipts that had historically been left with the county to defray residents' county tax bill. A number of towns use sales tax to defray county property taxes
Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead said all senior citizen property owners should check with their town assessors to make sure they are getting the maximum reductions. He said checking his resulted in a significant reduction that he was not aware he could receive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.