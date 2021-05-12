Warren County bringing vaccine to the people

The vaccine is coming to where people work and learn in Warren County.
Warren County Health Services and the school districts in the county have sent home permission slips, with clinics planned for as soon as the end of this week.
Health Services did not start vaccinations at once, partly to give parents time to send in the permission slips, but also to wait for the Centers for Disease Control to respond to the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to authorize Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children age 12 to 15.
On Wednesday, CDC advisers voted unanimously to recommend that children get the vaccine.
Later on in the day, the state's vaccine advisory task force and state health commissioner reviewed safety data and determined that children can get the vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. He said the decision goes into effect immediately.
As Warren County sets up in-school clinics, Health Services is also planning to distribute vaccine doses at worksites.
Health officials are starting a program to run on-site vaccine clinics for employers who want to offer the vaccine to their employees while they are at work.
Interested employers should call 518-761-6580 and ask for Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
In addition, the U.S. government announced a program providing free rides through Uber and Lyft to vaccine clinics. That program will run from May 24 to July 4. Details have not yet been finalized.
Beaches and pools can reopen
On Memorial Day, all beaches and pools in the state can open with 6-foot social distancing. That means capacity will be limited by the size of the area. But that rule could be dropped by July 4, Cuomo said.
“Our goal is by the 4th of July to go to 100 percent capacity, all beaches, all pools,” he said at a press conference Wednesday. “If the numbers keep going the way they're going, we're going to be able to do that. So we would actually be able to have a normal summer, finally, in beaches and pools, and that's what we're striving for.”
50% of adult New Yorkers fully vaccinated
Half of the adults in New York state have now received both shots — or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 60% have had at least one dose, Cuomo announced.
“But the rate of people coming in for vaccinations has declined. That's troubling,” he said. “We're at a point where we have to get creative.”
At pop-up clinics in New York City, people who get vaccinated can get a free week’s metro card. In Buffalo, people who get vaccinated at Sahlen Field beginning June 1 will get a free ticket to a Buffalo Bisons game.
“The summer is right around the corner. We're ready for it. We just need to increase the number of vaccinations to keep us safe,” Cuomo said. “Ride the MTA, ride the NFTA (Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority), take mass transit. Get a shot. Get a free pass. See a ballgame, get a vaccine, get a free ticket. Life is looking good.”
School cases
Hudson Falls Central School District reported one case, a student at the Kindergarten Center who tested positive Tuesday.
Prospect Center in Queensbury reported one case.
Schuylerville Central School District reported one case, an elementary school student who was last in school on May 10. In response, six students and one staff member have been quarantined.
Wednesday’s cases
- Warren County reported six new cases, for a total of 3,423 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 3,272 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 83 people currently ill. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition, the same as Tuesday. The patient is in their 40s and has been critically ill for 14 days.
- Washington County did not report as of 7 p.m.
- Saratoga County reported 41 new cases, for a total of 15,055 confirmed cases, and 54 recoveries, for a total of 14,751 recoveries. There are 138 people currently ill and 10 of them are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Wilton resident (for a total of 10).
- Still ill: one Hadley resident, nine town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, eight Moreau residents, two Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, five South Glens Falls residents and nine Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one Moreau resident, one Schuylerville resident and one South Glens Falls resident.
- Essex County reported no new cases for the second consecutive day.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, unchanged from Tuesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported four coronavirus patients, two of whom are in intensive care.
For Tuesday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 118 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.3%, which kept the weekly average at 1.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.1%, which increased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Statewide, 1,830 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, a positive test rate of 1.1%. A total of 1,928 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 26 people died.
