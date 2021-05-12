Warren County bringing vaccine to the people

In addition, the U.S. government announced a program providing free rides through Uber and Lyft to vaccine clinics. That program will run from May 24 to July 4. Details have not yet been finalized.

Beaches and pools can reopen

On Memorial Day, all beaches and pools in the state can open with 6-foot social distancing. That means capacity will be limited by the size of the area. But that rule could be dropped by July 4, Cuomo said.

“Our goal is by the 4th of July to go to 100 percent capacity, all beaches, all pools,” he said at a press conference Wednesday. “If the numbers keep going the way they're going, we're going to be able to do that. So we would actually be able to have a normal summer, finally, in beaches and pools, and that's what we're striving for.”

50% of adult New Yorkers fully vaccinated

Half of the adults in New York state have now received both shots — or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 60% have had at least one dose, Cuomo announced.

“But the rate of people coming in for vaccinations has declined. That's troubling,” he said. “We're at a point where we have to get creative.”