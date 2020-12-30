 Skip to main content
Warren County breaks records again for new COVID cases
Warren County breaks records again for new COVID cases

Warren County Human Services building

Warren County officials are handling more coronavirus cases than ever before.

 Post-Star staff

The number of new coronavirus cases in Warren County continues to surge, breaking records again Wednesday.

Warren County reported 48 new cases, a new one-day record, for a total of 1,090 confirmed cases since March. There were also 14 recoveries, for a total of 756 recoveries among confirmed cases.

There are 295 people currently ill, another record, and five are hospitalized. That’s one more than Tuesday.

New cases include four people who had been in the Lake George school buildings, another four people who had been in the North Warren school, but none of the cases will affect school operations.

Saratoga Hospital reported 30 coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported 23 patients, seven of whom are no longer contagious but are not yet well enough to be discharged. One Glens Falls Hospital patient is in the intensive care unit.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

