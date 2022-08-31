Warren County brainstorms how to improve mental health

GLENS FALLS — A new event focusing on mental health and addiction recovery is coming to Crandall Park on Sept. 9.

A new event dubbed “Brain Storm” is an effort organized by a committee of human services agencies from around the region to focus on brain health.

There will be 35 vendors and organizations providing music, food trucks, educational resources and speakers, yoga, cornhole, basketball and more.

The idea began with an initiative encouraging residents of Warren and Washington counties to write and draw inspiring messages of hope for mental health and addiction recovery in chalk on their sidewalks and driveways from Aug. 9 to Sept. 9, with winners to be announced at the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crandall Park event. There is a spot at the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury for those who want to participate. The concrete walkway in front of the Municipal Center’s front entrance has chalk for use on the concrete in that area, on the steps.

Take pictures of your creations and share them with organizers by using the hashtag #WWCBrainStorm and tagging @WWCBrainStorm on your Instagram and Facebook pages.

You can also send photos to rryan@wwamh.org to enter a contest to win one of three gift cards.

Brain Storm is being sponsored by AXIS, a consortium of regional organizations that is dedicated to helping families. It includes Wait House, Warren-Washington Association of Mental Health, Hope & Healing Recovery Center, Adirondack Health Institute, agencies from Warren and Washington counties, Adirondack Employee Assistance Program and other organizations.

For more information about this event, contact Rebecca Ryan (WWAMH) at 518-338-9016 or Susan McManus (Adirondack EAP) at 518-793-9768.