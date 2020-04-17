Warren County board votes to buy masks for county employees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to purchase masks for its employees after an at-times contentious meeting regarding transfer of money for the expense.

The board voted to tap $25,000 from its contingency fund to purchase the equipment.

Brian LaFlure, director of emergency services, said the masks are hard to obtain, so even if he orders them immediately they may not come for another month. Prices also are increasing by the day.

LaFlure was not exactly sure how many masks those funds would purchase. When he first priced them, they were 20 cents per mask. Now it is $1 per mask and rising, he said.

Some employees already have them or have fashioned their own, according to LaFlure.

“There are still people that we have to provide the masks for and the longer we wait, and I’m talking daily, the cost will go up,” he said.

LaFlure said the state government has provided masks to the county, but the first priority is giving them to the hospital, health care facilities and nursing homes.

“People call in tears. They don’t have what they need and they’ve been told to get it from us,” he said.