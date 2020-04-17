Warren County board votes to buy masks for county employees

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to purchase masks for its employees after an at-times contentious meeting regarding transfer of money for the expense.
The board voted to tap $25,000 from its contingency fund to purchase the equipment.
Brian LaFlure, director of emergency services, said the masks are hard to obtain, so even if he orders them immediately they may not come for another month. Prices also are increasing by the day.
LaFlure was not exactly sure how many masks those funds would purchase. When he first priced them, they were 20 cents per mask. Now it is $1 per mask and rising, he said.
Some employees already have them or have fashioned their own, according to LaFlure.
“There are still people that we have to provide the masks for and the longer we wait, and I’m talking daily, the cost will go up,” he said.
LaFlure said the state government has provided masks to the county, but the first priority is giving them to the hospital, health care facilities and nursing homes.
“People call in tears. They don’t have what they need and they’ve been told to get it from us,” he said.
Amy Drexel, deputy director of emergency services, said the county receives thousands of requests on a weekly basis for masks. There are not enough to go around. She said there are templates on the CDC website for people to make their own.
However, LaFlure said EMS personnel cannot have homemade masks, for example, if they have to take a patient to Albany Medical Center. They must be the professional-grade masks.
“They won’t even let you on the property. You can’t even park in the parking lot unless everyone has those masks on,” he said.
The resolution got bogged down in a lengthy procedural back-and-forth between the supervisors. Some of them wanted the resolution to transfer the money for the masks to be separate from a budget transfer requested by Sheriff Jim LaFarr to transfer $90,000 from a salaries line item into equipment for the purchase of vehicles.
“I think this should be a separate resolution, especially if we think we’re going to get reimbursement of this (purchase of masks),” said Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer.
LaFarr told the supervisors he believes that the salaries money will not be needed because there are some recruits going through the academy and he would like to purchase vehicles.
The resolution initially passed with Braymer, Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty and Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond voting no.
Braymer and Diamond expressed concern about spending money on vehicles with the potential loss of millions of dollars in sales tax revenue.
“I’m very concerned that if we take that money out of the salary code, we will not have the money to pay our employees for the rest of 2020,” she said.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson disagreed.
“I have complete faith in the Sheriff’s Office. He can figure out if he needs that money in one side of his budget than the other,” he said.
The board revisited the resolution later in the meeting, seeking to separate out the sheriff’s money.
As the discussion kept going round and round, Chairman Frank Thomas grew frustrated.
“I don’t want to hear points. I want to either hear motions or we’re moving on. This is the second time we’ve debated this,” he said.
A motion to separate the masks money from the sheriff’s funding to be voted on separately failed, with only Braymer, Beaty, Diamond and Queensbury-At-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber voting in favor.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
