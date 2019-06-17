{{featured_button_text}}
Warren County board chair debate

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, right, and Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, at table on the left, are seen during a discussion Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 about rules to select a Warren County Board of Supervisors chairman.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold its annual night meeting on Wednesday for those who can't attend the board's monthly Friday morning meetings.

The board will meet on the second floor of the county Municipal Center starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the meeting is open to the public.

One the agenda are a month's worth of resolutions, which may include discussion of the board's next move with the county-owned railroad line.

The board decided several years ago to hold at least one night meeting of the full Board of Supervisors each year.

