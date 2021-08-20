Warren County board rejects proposal to pay more for land seized for defunct runway extension

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday rejected a proposal to pay an additional $200,000 to a landowner whose property was seized for the abandoned airport runway extension project.

The county’s Executive Committee last week brought forward a resolution to pay Forest Enterprises Management Inc. another $193,042 for a 3.86 acre parcel of land and rights to fly over 81 acres of property between the airport and Quaker Road.

The land was seized through eminent domain for a “runway protection zone” as part of the county’s project to extend the main airport runway by 1,000 feet. The Federal Aviation Administration scrapped the project in May 2019, saying it was not needed.

The county initially had paid $327,000 to Forest Enterprises. Its owner, Victor Macri, filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court of Warren County, which valued the property at $297,000. Macri appealed to the state Court of Appeals, which in April 2020 set its value at $520,000.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, the board’s majority leader, took another opportunity to remind supervisors — some of whom were not on the board at the time of the airport controversy — that he was one of the people who had opposed the project.