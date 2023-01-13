Warren County board rejects giving assistant tourism coordinator new title

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has rejected a new title for one of the Tourism Department employees while it searches for a new director.

In December 2022, the Warren County Tourism Committee recommended that Paul Tackett, who is currently the assistant tourism coordinator of the department, be promoted to tourism coordinator, giving him the authority to make decisions for the Tourism Department in the absence of a director.

At the Board of Supervisors organizational meeting on Jan. 3, Johnsburg Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan informed the board that although she fully supports the Tourism Department, she was told the duties could be performed sufficiently without this new title. Tackett would have received a bump in pay.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she echoed Hogan’s sentiments and would also vote no on the request.

Warren County Administrator John Taflan said the department would be unaffected with the board’s decision.

“Paul’s duties and responsibilities will remain the same. He is the assistant coordinator of tourism and has been performing in that role for several years. He has also filled in for the director of tourism several times in the past, most recently after the departure of Joanne Conley in May 2022 and prior to the hire of Al Snow. Paul will continue to ensure all essential office responsibilities and actions are completed,” Taflan said via email on Thursday.

Tackett has served as assistant tourism coordinator for almost five years, the entire time he has been employed by Warren County.

The county has been without a tourism director since Alfred Snow quit in November after two months. He claimed that he did not feel supported by officials.

Taflan said the job posting for a new director of tourism will go out next week, but in the meantime the office “has and will continue to function effectively promoting tourism for Warren County.”

“We will move rapidly to fill that position. In the interim, the county administrator and the chairman of the Tourism Committee, Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino, will assist with Department of Tourism activities,” Taflan said.