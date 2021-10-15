Warren County Board of Supervisors to stay at 20 members

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors will stay at 20 members.

The board on Friday declined to advance to public hearing a proposal to add one Queensbury at-large supervisor.

Because of population growth, Queensbury would have needed to add a sixth supervisor. The current rules of the board state that each supervisor is entitled to represent up to 5,580 people. However, Queensbury’s population is now 29,169. Queensbury currently has the town supervisor and four at-large supervisors.

There were two resolutions on the agenda that would have set public hearings for next month’s meeting on both options for 20 and 21 supervisors.

However, the board did not want to go any further with a discussion of making the board bigger.

“I’m a firm believer in less government — not more. Less expense. Not more,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty.

He said he asked about 100 of his constituents and about 98% wanted to keep the status quo.

“They are more than happy with the five supervisors doing their due diligence and the job they were elected for,” he said.

Some supervisors wanted to still put the matter out for a public hearing.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she understands the argument to reduce costs.

“I also hear out there in the community that people want to make sure there’s fair representation. There is an argument that Queensbury has extra population, they need an extra supervisor for fair representation,” she said.

She reiterated her call for the county to switch to a legislature form of government, which she believes would cut the cost in half.

The motion to set a public hearing on the 21-supervisor question failed, so that discussion is over.

The county will have to adopt a local law changing the 5,580-resident threshold per supervisor and adjust the weighed vote that each supervisor will have.

The public hearing will be held on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

