Warren County Board of Ethics holds first meeting since April

On Thursday, the Warren County Board of Ethics held its first meeting since April, due to a lack of members, with three newly appointed members of the public.

The board welcomed new members George Armstrong, John Bishop Jr. and James McEnaney Jr., with Peter Aust and Sean Dion as alternates. They join board members Robert Iusi, Ash Anand and alternate Diana Palmer.

The board has been unable to meet due to state requirement of at least half of a board being present for a quorum.

Warren County Attorney Larry Elmen spent most of the meeting explaining different duties and obligations of the board members, some set by New York and some added by the county.

"The work that the Board of Ethics does is tremendously important," he said. "It can have a true and substantial impact on government operations in Warren County."

Elmen also explained the "composition of the board is different than it was earlier this year."

"We now have less members who are considered public officers or employees. The board is more heavily skewed toward members of the general public, which is what's required by state law and statute," he said.

The meetings are required to adhere to the public meetings law, which in Warren County means they are open to the public in-person and streamed live on YouTube. Board members, however, are not permitted to join by video; they must be present inside the Board of Supervisors conference room.

Elmen said the county's Local Law No. 2 of 2022 called for the inclusion of this board in the open meetings law.

Near the close of the meeting, the attorney explained the four main responsibilities of the board.

Elmen began first, describing a list of Warren County individuals who are required by law to submit annual financial disclosure statements, "filed with the county attorney's office for safekeeping only." The board is tasked with annually review those statements for any red flags.

Secondly, the board has the authority to offer advisory opinions. If one is requested, the board gives a written advisory opinion issued to the asking party.

The board is also asked to make recommendations for amendments or additions to the county's current code of ethics.

Finally, members are tasked with "receiving, reviewing and taking action on sworn written complaints."

The complaints can come from any source, including employees of Warren County, other municipalities or members of the public.

The next meeting is on Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. in the Warren County Municipal Building in Queensbury.