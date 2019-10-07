{{featured_button_text}}
Early voting

Early voting begins Oct. 26 in the state.

Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 26, registered voters in Warren County will be able to vote early for the 2019 general election, under a new state law. 

Early voting in Warren County will be conducted at the offices of the Warren County Board of Elections on the third floor of the county's Human Services Building on Route 9, Queensbury. 

The dates and times of early voting, according to the Warren County Board of Elections, are: 

  • Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Early voting is the same as voting on Election Day, according to a news release from the Board of Elections.

When a voter gets to the early voting center, the voter will check in to vote, receive a ballot and then vote as in any other election. There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize voters with the ballot. There will also be a notice to voters and bill of rights. Voters may ask an election inspector to explain how to vote.

If a voter decides to vote during the early voting period, that voter is not eligible to vote on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Early voting votes will be canvassed and reported after 9 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Absentee ballot voting is still available to Warren County registered voters who will be out of county, or are permanently or temporarily disabled, ill or are the primary caregiver for one or more people who are ill or physically disabled, according to the Board of Elections. Others who are eligible for absentee ballot voting are residents of a veterans hospital, or people detained in jail awaiting grand jury action or incarcerated for an offense other than a felony.

