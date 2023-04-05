The Warren County Board of Elections is looking for the county's approval to add two more positions to the department that were not in the 2023 budget.

Republican Elections Commissioner William VanNess and Democratic Commissioner Beth McLaughlin went before the Warren County Personnel, Administration and Higher Education Committee last Thursday to advocate for the positions.

They said the Board of Elections is looking to add two bipartisan positions due to the increased workload brought on by 123 changes in New York state law since 2019, with 105 occurring since Jan. 1, 2023, according to VanNess.

VanNess said the current four employees of the department engaged in a total of 700 overtime hours, not compensated, because each employee is paid by salary and not hourly.

"It's just gotten to a point where we can no longer keep pace, and this again is preventive maintenance over ending up in court because of something slipping through the fine-tooth comb," VanNess told the committee.

He asked the committee to "find the funds" for the positions from Jan. 1, though he acknowledged they were not likely to fill the positions before June 1.

"I will mention that the state budget currently has $15 million in it to hire additional people for the Board of Elections and increase pay. It also has $15 million into it to update and buy new equipment," he added.

Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Hilary Stec, a member of the committee, asked VanNess and McLaughlin what exactly the new positions would entail.

One of the positions, described as a technician, would mainly be responsible for data analytics, but McLaughlin said all of the employees in the Board of Elections department at the county "kind of share duties."

"There's a lot of moving pieces," she said.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty was also at the meeting and spoke in favor of the proposed positions.

"A lot of things have changed over there — whether or not we like the situation we're in. I think the department has done a pretty good job trying to save money, like in ballot costs. I would only ask that you continue to try and shave those type of costs off of the taxpayers as much as possible," the chairman said.

"Personally, I think this should be funded by the state, They've put a lot of different duties onto the Board of Elections. The changes may work in some areas, but they don't work for our area," he added.

Committee member and Stony Creek Town Supervisor Frank Thomas said he would support the resolution now, but not at the full board meeting. He said he would prefer the commissioners come back if the state passes the legislation for funding.

The committee voted unanimously in favor of moving the recommendation to the full board meeting on April 21.