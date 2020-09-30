 Skip to main content
Warren County Board of Elections issues clarification
Testing election machines

Technician Rick Missita watches as Emma Shambo, Warren County Board of Elections technician supervisor, tests an election machine to prepare for the 2020 election. The machines will be used to count ballots.

 Courtesy photo

Some voters have received absentee ballot applications with instructions that refer to a "window" in the return envelope, but some return envelopes don't have windows, the Warren County Board of Elections said.

"The envelopes without windows are still marked correctly and should still be used," the Board of Elections said in a news release.

The commissioners also emphasized that voters must use pens with blue or black ink only in their applications and on their ballots. In particular, pencil is not allowed because it can be erased.

In contentious elections, ballots are occasionally rejected because they were filled out with something other than blue and black ink, although that has not happened in Warren County.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

