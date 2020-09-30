Warren County Board of Elections issues clarification

Some voters have received absentee ballot applications with instructions that refer to a "window" in the return envelope, but some return envelopes don't have windows, the Warren County Board of Elections said.

"The envelopes without windows are still marked correctly and should still be used," the Board of Elections said in a news release.

The commissioners also emphasized that voters must use pens with blue or black ink only in their applications and on their ballots. In particular, pencil is not allowed because it can be erased.

In contentious elections, ballots are occasionally rejected because they were filled out with something other than blue and black ink, although that has not happened in Warren County.

