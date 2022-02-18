Warren County Board of Elections gets teens pre-registered to vote

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury High School students participated in "mock elections" during an educational program put on by the Warren County Board of Elections to put teens on a path to vote.

Staff from the Board of Elections held two days of mock elections at the high school for the third year in a row, while taking the opportunity to explain the voting and registration processes and having voting machines on hand for students to test out.

Board of Elections personnel also brought sample ballots and went over the workings of early voting and military and absentee ballots with students.

The program also calls for students to submit voting pre-registration cards, which automatically enroll an individual as a voter when they turn 18 years old.

As of Wednesday, 158 students, ages 16 and 17, had returned the pre-registration cards out of 250 to participate in the program, according to a news release.

Recently, New York state law changed, allowing 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote. Prior to the change, pre-registration was allowed once a teen turned 17.

Beth McLaughlin, Warren County Democratic elections commissioner, said the last three years have been a great opportunity to educate students about the voting process.

She said the Board of Elections is working to expand the program to other schools in the county.

"We provide them forms to pre-register, and we also work with them so they are able to fill out the ballot and cast it," McLaughlin said.

The educational program has become an annual tradition at Queensbury High School.

Warren County Republican Elections Commissioner William VanNess said the program has resulted in a plethora of great questions from students. He said that the goal is to get them feeling comfortable and prepared for their first election after their 18th birthday.

"Working with the teachers and the Queensbury staff has been great," he said. "We look forward to working with other schools throughout the county."

Students cast ballots for the positions of dog catcher, bus driver and a new position titled "censeless taker" during the mock elections. Some of the races involved the likes of Lou Lake George, Felix T Cat and Roger Rabbit.

Kyle Gannon, Queensbury school superintendent, expressed his appreciation for the program and the working relationship with the Warren County Board of Elections.

"Our students value the process of voting and elections. This process is instrumental in their path to adulthood," he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.