Warren County Board of Elections announces primary registration dates, early voting locations

The Warren County Board of Elections has finalized ballots and early voting locations for the June 23 state primary election.

An additional Warren County early voting site will be located at Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St. in Glens Falls.

Early voters will also be able to cast ballots at the Warren County Human Services Building, 1340 Route 9, Queensbury.

Sample ballots can be found online at www.warrencountyny.gov/boe and include Democratic primaries for governor and lieutenant governor and Republican primaries for governor and a Lake Luzerne Town Board seat.

Early voting will start on Saturday, June 18, and run through Sunday, June 26.

Primaries for state Senate and U.S. House of Representatives will be held Aug. 23.

The following deadlines have been set for the June 23 primary:

• June 3: Last day to register in person to be eligible to vote in the primary

• June 8: Last day to receive a change of address for primary

• June 13: Last day to receive absentee application for primary

• June 28: Last day to postmark primary absentee ballots

Apply for an absentee ballot here: https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/

In addition, a Warren County news release notes that voters who are planning to vote by absentee ballot will no longer have the option to vote in person on a machine if an absentee ballot has been issued to them. Instead, per a New York state law change, voters who have been issued an absentee ballot and later decide to cast their ballot in person will be required to vote via affidavit ballot.

New this year, those wishing to track their absentee ballot can use the state’s voter registration and poll site search tool, which can be accessed at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/.

